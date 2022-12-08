To the editor — In 1914, almost 50 years after the Civil War ended, and after it was authorized by Congress, the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery was dedicated by President Woodrow Wilson and a large gathering of Northern and Southern soldiers.
The structure specifically honors the Confederate soldiers buried there in Arlington and marked a feeling of national unity and reconciliation as World War I approached.
Today, there are plans to enter the cemetery and demolish the memorial to eliminate markers from the Confederacy.
As was asked during the McCarthy hearings, "Have we no shame?" Are we really going to enter this famous national cemetery where half a million people are buried and remove a 100-year-old memorial honoring the dead? Is this what we have come to?
Where are our ministers and priests? Where are our veterans' organizations? Where are Americans whose ancestors fought at Gettysburg and marched with Sherman, as my family did? And, after we smash this memorial, what is next? Do we destroy their headstones or dig up their coffins?
Please contact Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and Congressman Dan Newhouse and tell them to stop this un-Christian act of disturbing the rest of these poor deceased souls.
RICHARD BOYD
Yakima