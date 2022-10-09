To the editor — I recently had the opportunity to see financial reporting on the Yakima County commissioners race. I could not help noticing that the vast majority of Ms. Gutierrez donations were coming from the other side of the state.
This was the same case when she ran for Yakima City Council. If most of her collections are coming from other parts of the state, who will she be representing if she is elected to a county commissioner position?
If she can’t garner support from her constituents, she is representing the wrong group of people to be a Yakima county commissioner.
MAUREEN ADKISON
Yakima