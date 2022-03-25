To the editor -- We have been longtime subscribers to the Yakima Herald (about 50 years). Yakima enticed us because it was close to the mountains, produced wonderful fruit and good communities in which we are fortunate to live.

Most people did not wear their politics on their sleeve then and certainly didn’t bash or disrespect those of a different ideology. If we didn’t approve of the president in the White House, we didn’t feel it appropriate to slander or “put down” OUR president -- after all, he was OUR president.

I have been scrutinizing the Yakima Herald-Republic, and while I may be of an older vintage, I’ve always been an inquisitive soul. There seem to be FEW opinion letters and articles extolling the virtues of the conservative bent. Odd since Yakima County, in the 2020 election was 55.53% Republican, while our Democratic friends were 44.89%.

When a goodly share of the county is conservative, it seems we are having a disproportionate voice or input in the Yakima Herald-Republic. So why would conservatives continue to support a slanted opinion? Answer: When you have no regard or compassion to print both viewpoints, you lose readership.

DIANN GRAHAM

Selah