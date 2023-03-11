To the editor — The successful semiautomatic pistols and rifles have been around since the late 1800s, while the “weapons of war” have “only” been around since the late 1950’s. Seems to me that I keep hearing more shootings are being done with “weapons of war” than with semiautomatic pistols, rifles and knives.
In my opinion, “weapons of war” are the “only” weapons that should be banned because they were built for war reason instead of hunting. Also in my opinion, Gov. Jay Inslee is going to the extreme with wanting to ban ALL semiautomatic firearms, pistols and rifles. Totally pointless!
This reminds me of another situation in which our government went to the extreme — child abuse. It was the parents, grandparents and teachers that were doing the disciplining, yet in the early to mid-'90s the powers that be at the schools, teachers, staff -- whoever would tell the children that if your parents do dada dada call the cops and have their butts arrested. It got so bad that when the kids got home from school it was put on TV that if your parents did dada dada call the cops and have their butts arrested. And government and society wonder why we have such a problem with kids not having any manners and/or respect which some of get into the different gangs and get into gun violence.
This is just one example of “two peas in a pod,” or “not learning from one's mistakes,” or “history repeating itself” or “all of the above?”
The latter! Just saying!
MIKE HUNNEL
Yakima