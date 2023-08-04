To the editor — Facts about Mabton water:
The city of Mabton is surrounded by seven concentrated animal-feeding operations (CAFOs) with 1,000 to 5,600 animal units each. None of these CAFOS have National Pollutant Discharge Elimination permits, which are necessary to enforce the Clean Water Act.
Pollutants from CAFOs collect in the underlying soils and slowly leach to groundwater over time.
In 2015 a dairy applied for a permit to build a calf feeding operation near Mabton with 6,000 calf hutches. Environmentalists showed that groundwater withdrawal for this operation would reduce recharge to the aquifer and the Yakima River. The Washington Department of Ecology stated that the underlying Wanapum aquifer was dropping at a rate of 3.6 feet per year.
In 2016 the dairy resubmitted an application for 1,500 calf hutches. Yakima County approved the permit. Today there are over 6,000 calf hutches at this facility.
CAFOs can legally withdraw as much water as they need for livestock, while communities like Mabton must purchase water rights and drill new wells.
Instead of building parks and supporting schools, Mabton officials must devote limited resources finding funds for domestic water, a basic human right.
JEAN MENDOZA
White Swan