To the editor — A question to gun owners: The Second Amendment gives you the right to have a gun(s) to use in a well-regulated militia. The unrestricted buying or selling of any kind of firearm in this nation is a major contributor to unnecessary deaths. So would it not be reasonable to ask gun owners to follow some national rules to increase public safety?Or are you one of the “MY RIGHT to any gun I want TRUMPS YOUR RIGHT to LIFE?"
P.S.: If you were going to say criminals get guns by stealing them FBI/ATF statistics tell us that 75% of the guns used in crime come from private sales or transfers.
Signed, one ne of the majority of voters that wants reasonable gun control laws!
VERNON COLLINS
Yakima