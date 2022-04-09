To the editor -- I am mystified by our local Chamber of Commerce’s criticism of the new salary transparency law. It simply requires Washington employers to include salary range and company benefits in job postings.

Supporters claim transparency will level the playing field for women and minorities and avoid wasted time of applicants who won’t work for what the company can pay.

The worst criticism I’ve found from serious experts is that employers will post large salary ranges to avoid disappointment and litigation. I get that. A large salary range is not a new phenomenon.

What I don’t get is our own Chamber’s president telling a TV reporter, “What they do when they create transparency, is they’re forcing people to do things they don’t want to do. And again, they’ll just post the jobs at lower salaries.”

If that’s true, why do I daily see local employers begging workers to apply, displaying large signs boasting starting hourly wages?

The Chamber’s position seems to be that it’s bad to require one simple step to assure applicants’ expectations match up with the company’s ability to pay. How is not wasting company and applicant time and money suddenly "bad?"

Please, Chamber of Commerce, explain your position.

EDWIN SUTHERLAND

Yakima