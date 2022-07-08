To the editor — I was disheartened to read Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s comments in reference to normalizing the life-saving drug naloxone during the Yakima Health District board meeting.

For those who aren’t aware of the science of addiction, the CDC has pages of data supporting the effectiveness of naloxone and fentanyl test strips that can keep people alive no matter where they are on the spectrum of opioid drug use. For details, visit https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/naloxone/index.html

CPR is another form of harm reduction. Thankfully, recipients aren’t publicly stigmatized and shamed for heart disease. Those of us who have lost loved ones to overdose desperately wish, Ms. McKinney, that someone had been there to “enable,” as you say, life back into their failing respiratory systems.

My brother was the face of compassion. He cared about the welfare of his family, friends, employees AND was addicted to opioids. He hadn’t yet, if ever, found a way to live in this world without them. What I wouldn’t give if he could write this letter.

It is up to us to support our most vulnerable populations. This letter is written in honor of those in our community who bear the permanent marker of the grief, trauma and tragedy of the decimating disease of addiction.

MEGAN TWEEDY

Yakima