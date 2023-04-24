FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md., Wednesday, April 19, 2023. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January. Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January.