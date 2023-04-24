To the editor — Has the president really mandated that people of higher incomes will pad their payments so that those of lesser incomes will pay discounted loan rates to buy a house? Is there anyone in the White House that has a brain larger than a single-cell cerebellum? (And how can he alone mandate that, since we threw off our last king about two and a half centuries ago?)
In 1977 the government enacted the Community Reinvestment Act, mandating that federally insured lenders would make loans to people who might not otherwise qualify. Mortgage lenders thought the C.R.A. was a four-letter word and we were right. One third of the Savings and Loan Associations in the country failed. (Remember Yakima’s Home Federal Savings and Loan Association?) Bankruptcies soared and affected people’s credit for years. Now we are intending to repeat that?
Beware unintended consequences of acting without thinking. There will be people with gig incomes, seasonal work or lesser pay that will have monthly payment requirements, while nothing prohibits formation of lenders who are not federally insured offering market-priced loans, leaving the taxpayers to support the loan subsidies and the expanded bankruptcy courts.
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima