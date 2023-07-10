To the editor — In January I read a letter from a reader claiming that Rep. Dan Newhouse has no Washingtonians on his staff in Washington, D.C. I was surprised to hear this as it is common (and seems both logical and important) to have staff from your own state, so I looked into it.
I found a website called Legistorm: Congress revealed that tracks official public information on congressional staffers, their workplaces, salaries etc. After looking into the backgrounds of his current staff ... all of whom hail from states including Maine, New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois as well as Washington, D.C. ... I not only verified the claim (he appears to have no one from our state nor staff with any professional ties to Washington state in his office in Washington, D.C.) but I also came across what appears to be a stunning rate of turnover in his staffers.
In just a matter of months it appears he has lost a half-dozen staffers since the end of 2022 ... and some even appear to have left since then. And once I really began to dig, that number nearly triples since the start of last year!
What is going on with Newhouse?
HERB ARMSTRONG
Yakima