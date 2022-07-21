To the editor — No one argues the soul leaves the body when we take our last breath. The disagreement is over when the soul enters the body. Supporters of overturning Roe v. Wade believe the soul enters the body at conception. They assert abortion is murder.

There are places in both the Old and New Testament suggesting the soul enters the body when the first breath occurs. It is around five months when a fetus can survive outside the womb.

Both Testaments have places suggesting there are times when it is better not to be born. That may be true today. A 2020 American Law and Economics Review paper co-written by Stanford economist John Donohue and University of Chicago economist Steve Levitt found legalized abortion following Roe v. Wade in 1973 accounts for the large drop in crime the next three decades.

Women should have the same control over their bodies as men. There are medically warranted abortions. Mothers have legitimate fears their child may be thrust into unfortunate situations.

Overturning Roe brings out profound questions. Democracy’s genius is we can all participate in finding answers. Jesus reminds us not to judge; those without sin cast the first stone. It’s about God’s grace.

DON HINMAN

Yakima