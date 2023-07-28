To the editor — So now Trump is the big person against sex trafficking. That’s kind of surprising since Trump invited Jeffrey Epstein to his mansion.
I’m thinking that most people don’t know and don’t care that Trump had a sex trafficker on his property. The U.S. attorney, Alexander Acosta of the Southern District of Florida, showed poor judgement when giving Jeffrey Epstein the best deal of a lifetime. Since Alex Acosta made the good deal with a pedophile, he will become the United States Secretary of Labor under the so-called President Trump administration.
One last question; who will be enforcing the law? Trump’s special brown shirts?
In my opinion, if you are rich, you can get away with anything. At least we have one senator with ethics.
Sen. Ben Sasse's quote: "Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn't 'poor judgment' — it is a disgusting failure. Americans ought to be enraged."
MICHELLE ERICKSON
Yakima