To the editor -- Did not those who we elected to Congress and those who work for us as federal bureaucrats take an oath of office that says, "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same ..."?

Maybe what the comic strip Pogo said applies to these times were living in: "We have met the enemy and he is us."

Maybe better said in these times is, "We have met the enemy and his name is President Biden."

MALCOM ARNETT

Yakima