To the editor -- We would like to take this opportunity to thank Superintendent Kevin McKay for his hard work for the Sunnyside School District and the community of Sunnyside.
We felt he always used common sense and tried to do the best for the students, all district staff and the Sunnyside community. He always put student and staff safety as a priority behind every decision he made. Why have we lost a dedicated and and professional educator?
We tried to ask the school board why they spend almost half a million dollars to buy out his contract in the middle of the school year when the majority of the Sunnyside staff and community felt was doing an excellent job.
MAC and TANA CHAMBERS
Sunnyside