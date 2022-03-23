To the editor -- I have a question for the GOP sending me desperate email pleas for money. I need to send the money to prove my patriotism, to support former President Trump, to fight the “fake news,” to overturn the 2020 election and prevent the next election from being stolen by the voters.

I am probably not the only getting these red banner appeals to send money. I am sure many people respond by sending money: So tell me what the money is used for.

Is the money to pay for the $9 million cost of the Cyber Ninja Audit in Arizona? Is it to pay for media platform for Pundits for Putin? Is this money being spent to attack, harass and threaten volunteer poll workers? Is it to support the courageous anonymous internet trolls who spew hate at children?

Is this money for the legal bills of the “patriots of civil discourse” who attacked and beat police and defecated on the floor of Congress? Is this money used to fund the White Supremacy Group Rallies? Is it money for a new airplane for former President Trump?

I would fund helping elderly and disabled voters to get to the polls.

TORY FIEDLER

Selah