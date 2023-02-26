To the editor — Why no “pushback?” I sometimes feel a little like a radio “shock-jock” but with a word processer.
My satirical musings have been mostly in fun, but at other times I’m more deliberate in my (subtle?) damnation of an issue or a politician. Go ahead, denounce me, denigrate me, vilify, insult, disparage or defame. (Whoops!) Be careful about defame because I know, the YH-R won’t publish how you really feel about me, as they take a strong stance against libel. But that’s OK, a little innuendo, allusion or inference to what you might see as my despicable nature, or even your total disagreement with my position on a topic could, probably be pulled off, if only you’ll hide it under the guise of humor. (Works for me!)
Remember your good public education in high school English class to recall the art of “persuasive writing.” Challenge my assertions, fire up the keyboard and point out how I’m (seldom) wrong! Using your thesaurus is OK by me, just don’t try like some regular contributors to use every other word that is not in their normal working vocabulary. You know who you are!
In fact, if I rile you enough, you might just bite!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima