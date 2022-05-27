To the editor — Someone recently made what I considered an absurd comparison. After study, I reconsidered. The comparison may offer a learning moment.

The Yakima Valley cultivates more than 300,000 acres in multiple cash crops and produces about $1.2 million in agricultural revenue. Napa Valley limits grape cultivation to 45,000 acres, but their agricultural revenue hovers near $1 billion.

Arguably, Napa does not have better soil, better growing conditions, or more agricultural expertise.

A few possible reasons came up in studying the differences. They can be summed up in one phrase: learned and inherited attitudes.

Napa’s median education level is higher.

They pay their workers better.

As a result, poverty is lower and median income levels are higher.

Napa values quality (value-added production) over quantity (commodity production).

They pay the price to add value to every product. “Organic,” “sustainability” and “environment” are not viewed as additional costs in Napa. They are branding that boosts the sale price of their products.

Nearly 95% of Napa growers join environmental certification programs. Voluntarily.

My list is short and undoubtedly open to debate. But it seems telling that Napa values education, workers, quality and preservation of the environment.

Can we examine and change our learned and inherited attitudes?

WARD MURROW

Yakima