What kind of office is the prosecutor running?
To the editor — What is going on in the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office?
Just in the last few months, Joe Brusic helped the county coroner avoid criminal charges and now he has a deputy prosecutor accused of sexually assaulting a citizen and he again does nothing? Not even a suspension? Wow.
He has been quoted many times recently about the difficulty hiring new attorneys, so perhaps he could offer the benefit of being able to commit crimes while being employed with his office.
That may sound faceteous, but is it?
Washington state defines an assault as a harmful or offensive contact, and no one appears to be disputing that an offensive contact occurred. So why no charges?
After the coroner situation, the answer becomes clear: Friends of the prosecutor’s office are immune from seemingly any punishment for bad behavior. You have to begin to wonder how many of these similar stories we are not hearing about. I know I do.
It is time for Joe Brusic to be replaced.
SAMUEL WILLIAMS
Yakima