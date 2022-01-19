To the editor -- Recent revelations from intelligence agencies have shown that foreign governments like Russia and Iran and China have utilized the profit models of social media companies to spread destabilizing misinformation across the U.S., not discriminating between which ideology they amplify.
The result of this has been an increase in people looking at "them" as though they are an enemy of the state. It leaves me with many questions: How certain are you that what YOU see in YOUR feed isn't the propaganda? If the profit model of news today is based on inciting panic and fear against the other, how certain can you be that YOU aren't the fool falling for pernicious lies? What if Maddow and Hannity are mirrors of each other? What if the algorythms don't care what's true, just what will make you angry and engaged at any cost for any profit?
What if you exercised compassion, grace and didn't assume "they" are the enemy? Technology doesn't have to turn water thicker than blood. Let's listen and love with humility and focus on our shared trials and triumphs. Let's have a happy 2022. Godspeed.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima