To the editor — Gra·tu·i·ty — (A tip) Something given voluntarily or beyond obligation, usually for outstanding service.
This OPTIONAL reward is for excellent service that goes beyond the normal requirement of perfunctory job performance. Now, I get it, most people working in a service industry are not usually in the highest income brackets, and a little extra money always helps. I just couldn’t help being taken aback when a friend recently bought me a cup of coffee at a local shop and the clerk took his debit card, ran it through the software on the iPad, smiled, and promptly spun the device around with the challenge “wouldn’t you like to leave a tip?”
My wife and I often frequent establishments and are conscientious about providing quite generous additions to the check for good service, as we both have experienced the other side of these transactional relationships. I guess it was the boldness of basically DEMANDING a gratuity for simply handing the product to us that was so surprising.
What next, “electronic suggested” tips for dentists, lawyers, plumbers, teachers, journalists, physicians, nurses, judges, (be careful with that) or for that matter, any person performing legitimate productivity in commerce?
Entitlement seems to hold no bounds.
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima