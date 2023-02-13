To the editor — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent assault on teaching Black history echoes that of many white parents at school board meetings.
They aim to deprive our youths of a credible U.S. history course that most students want. Additionally, they apparently don’t care at all about their negative impact on the social-emotional growth and academic achievements of Black students.
Other issues important to youths that also get inadequate responses from most congressional Republicans include:
- Human-caused global warming.
- Mass school shootings, where even banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines would greatly reduce fatalities.
- Reproductive freedom that most affects our female youths.
Republicans express a shared concern with youths about the rising national debt, but their votes don’t show it. They correctly point out that our youths will be most negatively impacted, yet neither George W. Bush nor Donald Trump paid for their lavish tax cuts for the rich. In contrast, Democrats recently funded the Inflation Reduction Act by taxing the rich, and the deficit has been reduced under President Joe Biden. (Note: National debt is the sum of all past federal deficits, minus surpluses. In the last 50 years surpluses occurred only in 1999 and 2000 under Democratic President Bill Clinton.)
Our youths' future would benefit greatly if the rich and large corporations were paying their fair share in taxes to offset spending, as Democrats advocate but Republicans always oppose.
NORM LUTHER
Spokane