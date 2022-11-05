To the editor — I believe our community needs to know that the landfill at the top of the Naches Wenas grade has become a disposal site for trucks with a Canadian company name on the door.
We are not sure what they are hauling or where it is coming from. If it is coming from Canada, how does that make sense cost-wise unless it is something they can't dump in Canada? Seattle is also hauling debris to this site. Why are we a dumping ground for other areas?
You cannot haul garbage from Kittitas County to Yakima County — it's not allowed, even though it's less expensive in Yakima. What impact will this have on ground water in the future? Look at what Selah is dealing with — will the Naches Valley be next? People need to know what is being dumped.
WILLIAM MORRIS
Naches