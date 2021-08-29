To the editor -- What are the Democrats doing? They'll deny that they have opened the Southern border. "Three-quarters are still turned away," one says. Raging inflation caused by their wild spending is temporary, they say. They cry "Defund the police!" but some are now backing away, after a law-and-order candidate won the New York City Democrat Mayoral primary.
What effect do such policies have? Do they make the country better? Their proponents aren't stupid. Do they love the country? They have a funny way of showing it. Their immigration policy seems to be to import enough foreign voters to outvote the opposition.
President Biden opened the border on purpose, promising no deportations and numerous freebies when the migrants arrive here. Democrats may have turned the border into a super-spreader event with all the COVID-positive, unvaccinated migrants entering the country, all the while waging a fierce campaign to vaccinate nearly every American.
In Olympia in July, Democrats passed poorly written laws that foolishly restrict police from carrying out their duties. Only suckers like many Republicans would accommodate such people, and only uninformed, and yes, stupid, voters would elect them.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima