To the editor — It is said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I offer as an example of that truth the Yakima Herald-Republic’s reporting on the dilemma facing the Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Thanks to Astria’s difficult decision to close its maternity ward, and the YH-R’s one-sided reporting of it, today’s paper proudly announces that the state Department of Health has been aroused to search for a suitable punishment.
This situation reminds me of a similar circumstance decades ago when a large smelter in a small Idaho town, facing annual increases in pay and benefits demanded by the mill workers’ union, decided it could no longer afford to operate the plant and shut it down. Thus went the only employer in town, its jobs and its payroll. I was raised to be a strong union man and this story struck me as a cautionary tale of how good intentions can go awry.
Given that context, my question to the DOH, YH-R, and the citizens of Toppenish is this: Is the community whose pain you currently feel better off with no hospital or a hospital without a maternity center? I doubt that any for-profit entity will now be interested in operating the Astria Toppenish Hospital in light of its unsustainable financial position and the public ill will fostered by the reporting of it.
STEVE PARKER
Zillah