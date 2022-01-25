To the editor -- Appalling is the first word that comes to mind from the article in the Yakima Herald-Republic about the proposed change to Yakima School District's calendar.
What a one-sided, biased mess. Who approved, edited and published that article? There is huge problem with the way the staff are portrayed in this article and it is not only on the board but YHR.
Staff responded to the survey and YSD did not go out and actively solicit opinions from stakeholders who were not engaged in the survey ... and somehow it reflects badly on staff? That is on YSD. Also, not agreeing with the proposed calendar is one thing, and "trying" to move toward a modified calendar for five years shows where their bias is.
Accusing the staff of putting their needs over students is horrifying. In fact, it makes me think of an us-vs.-them mentality, and that the board should be in their shoes, in their classrooms, filling the sub positions then.
It has been a hard year, it has been physically and mentally; and no grace or empathy is shown in this article for the front-line staff. Try asking our teachers and interviewing them too next time.
KIT COLE
Yakima