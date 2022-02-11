To the editor -- I am the complaining neighbor you mentioned in your recent article about agro-tourism.
I notice you not only failed to include my voice in your article or contact me in any way for a response, or in fact to include the voices of anyone outside the industry.
You also overlooked the voices and perspectives of local regulatory agencies that have been thus far unable to oversee the weekend events that wineries have already been holding for years.
Your reporting on this issue hardly seems fair and balanced. That's a shame, because it has a huge impact on what it means to live in this valley.
I believe that people and wildlife who are already here have just as much right to enjoy a decent quality of living as tourists do. Shocking, I know, but it's a valid perspective and, I think, one that deserves to be heard.
MARIA JETT
Yakima