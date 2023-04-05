To the editor — I agree with the March 24 editorial (“Don’t let that neon sailboat drift away”) — the Yakima Valley Museum’s Neon Garden is first class. It contains images that bring back fond memories of an earlier downtown.
I suspect that the 410 sailboat may be the last sign to go up in the Neon Garden, as its space is finite. Add too many old signs and it will become a neon tangle. We all were fond of the Ding Ho neon sign, but it was too large to fit.
Perhaps we need another solution for our neon history.
What if Yakima found a way to add old neon to the downtown area? There is much discussion of how we can make the downtown more interesting to visitors, and to draw people into the city’s center.
Toppenish has its murals. Perhaps the city leaders could find a way to make old neon signs a feature of the downtown experience.
MARY MacKINTOSH
Yakima