To the editor -- I am a concerned constituent and enrolled American Indian citizen of Washington state asking Gov. Inslee some valid questions.
The United States Constitution's first three words are “We the People.”
What happened to “My body, my right” that all of the liberal Democrats say about abortion? Apparently doesn't apply to vaccinations, HIPAA, or employee rights and protections.
The Democrats’ argument that Texas has no right to make health decisions concerning abortion is the opposite of the Democratic stance on the COVID vaccination.
The threat of losing our employment, education and freedom of travel unless we can prove we have been vaccinated is coercion.
Gov. Inslee, you are pretending to be a medical expert by these mandates and “We the People” have not given consent for you to act as our personal physician.
By writing this, I will be on a hit list, but this used to be a free country. I am expressing my First Amendment rights now while I still have them.
Oh, by the way, I am fully vaccinated and I will defend and support the people’s freedom of choice TO vaccinate or NOT to vaccinate!
LES PERATROVICH
Ellensburg