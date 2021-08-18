To the editor -- Twenty years that made no difference. That is the Afghanistan war. It wasn't an experiment in democracy. It was one more money-making venture. Like all wars are. It's yet another American disgrace that will haunt the cemeteries where our soldiers are buried. We are no smarter, wiser, or self-aware, than during any other war that came before.
We don't have an obligation to force our way of life on the rest of the world. Who came up with this nonsense? It's flawed thinking, like this, that has led us to over $975 billion of taxpayer waste, and one more shameful moment in history.
We bully our way into other nations, the world-famous American giant, convincing them we know best. But do we really? Look around. Look at the tents strewn block to block in every major city in America. And that's just one aspect of the irony.
If I were a U.S. soldier today, I would walk out in protest. Because it's the American soldier, above everyone else, who has been sold a bill of goods.
LISA HARMON
Yakima