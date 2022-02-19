To the editor -- The YH-R's headline about our "Megadrought" should shake us all to our boot tops.
Information from scientists at UCLA and the University of Michigan says over 40 percent of global warming is human caused. It continues to get worse. We insist on burning fossil fuels (carbon based) in power plants, factories, and cars and trucks. WE are causing the droughts, rise in ocean level, constant storms and other weird weather. WE will threaten food supplies and cause animal extinction around the globe.
The answer is clear. Electric cars, solar and wind power plants and solar home heating. We have much of the technology already.
Nuclear power would help, except we have no safe repository for many tons of nuclear waste that needs to be isolated for thousands of years. It is currently stored at 77 unsafe sites around the country. The Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982 was supposed to locate one or two deep national geologic repositories. That job has been a flop and boondoggle with no sites found.
We must attack global warming now as it is our greatest enemy.
ANNIE BRINGLOE
Yakima