To the editor -- I attended West Valley schools for most of my life, and graduated from there in spring of 2021.
I was involved in the arts, such as choir and district musicals or junior high school plays. These outlets allowed me to open up my mind and become creative and more confident.
The thing about theater is that there are a ton of different people from different backgrounds who come together to create an amazing thing. You truly do become family with the least expected people due to the bonds that are created.
Sports are important and I love them as I played volleyball, basketball, and track and field, however, there is not as much closeness between everyone on the team. This is because you have different interactions with others, but in theater it is always a similar interaction and you can bond from many different things, not just the sport you play.
I also enjoy how theater was always there for me when I needed a break from my hard classes. To me, the arts are the most important thing and the fact that we have it at West Valley makes me very happy and I hope it continues to grow.
ISABELLA FESTA
Yakima