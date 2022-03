To the editor -- Thank you to the community of West Valley for supporting the replacement levy for our schools.

Staff members are thankful to have such engaged parents and community members, and we are excited about the work ahead. With the replacement levy, we can continue to provide the highest quality educational programs and extracurricular activities.

It is with the deepest gratitude that we celebrate with you as our partner in learning. Thank you!

SUPERINTENDENT PETER FINCH

Yakima