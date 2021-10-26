To the editor -- Thank goodness that there are dedicated and talented citizens willing to serve the public on various elected boards and councils.
Michael Thorner is one such person and deserves to be re-elected to the board for the West Valley School District.
As a long-ago graduate of West Valley High School, as well as one who has known this candidate and his family for many years, I am pleased Michael Thorner is running for re-election. For the good of West Valley's schools and students, I urge others to join with me in voting to keeping him on the job.
CHRISTIAN SCHLECT
Yakima