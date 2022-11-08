To the editor — Congratulations to the Board of Directors from the West Valley School District for their recognition by the Washington State School Directors Association as a “Board of Distinction.” Only 10% of school boards in the state of Washington received this recognition in 2022.
During the past year, schools across the nation have faced many challenges. The West Valley School Board has been a model for civil, civic engagement. Board members don’t always agree with each other and that’s OK. They know that each person on the board has the best interests of our students and community as their goal. As a group, they are unified with a consistent focus on continuous improvement with high expectations for the West Valley School District.
Recent community forums have demonstrated their commitment to listen to diverse opinions and gain input for decision-making. Their work is truly a model for a functioning democracy in action. As superintendent, I am grateful for their service.
PETER FINCH
Yakima