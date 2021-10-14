To the editor -- A school district board needs sound, well-informed individuals who are invested in and care about the district in which they serve. As a school board director for eight years, the West Valley School Board has benefited from the knowledge, experience and expertise of Michael Thorner.
We have known and worked with Michael for over 15 years and have found him to be a clear-thinking and professional individual. As former Yakima Valley residents, we encourage the voters in West Valley to re-elect Michael Thorner for the District 2 position.
KEVIN AND RENEE BOUCHEY
Richland