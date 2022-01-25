To the editor -- For School Board Appreciation Month, I would like to thank the West Valley School District Board of Directors for their service.
The school board has supported recent initiatives to ensure that all students are provided the assistance that they need to succeed. This includes facilities, student support programs and instructional programs.
Two new elementary schools, built efficiently, provide more classroom space. The “Ram Landing” at the Innovation Center provides basic needs, such as a warm coat, for students experiencing homelessness. And expanded instructional programs, such as College-in-the-High-School, provide students more options for learning and save families thousands of dollars in college tuition.
In addition, Registered Apprenticeship opportunities provide students high school credits, college credits, and an hourly wage so students can earn while they learn with on-the-job-training.
Thank you to the West Valley School Board for representing our community with high expectations for student success.
PETER FINCH
Yakima