To the editor -- A public official (Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer) who is unvaccinated and recovering from hospitalization due to a COVID infection, was quoted as saying “I beat it. And I did it without taking any vaccinations ... And that’s my decision ... Not the government.”
The government enacts traffic safety laws, like bans on driving drunk (DUI), which Sheriff Songer enforces. Isn’t he endangering public safety by breathing on others while under the influence of a potentially deadly virus? Call it BUI. I wonder how many innocent people he infected before he realized he was sick, such as children under the age of 12, or people with weak immune systems?
DUI accidents have a financial cost. What did his life saving medical care cost? At 76, he is probably on Medicare, so his constituents paid for his refusal to get a cheap and effective vaccine. If he is one of the 25% of people who survive COVID, but have long-lasting negative health effects (https://health.ucdavis.edu/health-news/newsroom/studies-show-long-haul-covid-19-afflicts-1-in-4-covid-19-patients-regardless-of-severity/2021/03), taxpayers will continue to foot the medical bills for his BUI.
Yes, people have rights. We don’t like government telling us what to do. But what about our responsibilities to others?
SHERIE LEADON
Yakima