To the editor — Yes, we are a “nation of laws.” We’re a nation of so dang many laws, no one person can know them all. Many of them are a bureaucratic response to trivial “problems.”

We hire thousands of people at various levels of government whose job is to write laws — and by golly, that’s exactly what they’ll do, whether said laws are actually needed or not. And we hire thousands more people to regularly expand those laws via "regulations" — all for our own good, of course.

Added to that, no lawmaker — except possibly D. Trump — ever received kudos for rescinding unnecessary/unworkable laws to make lives simpler. In fact, they normally get pilloried by political opponents for doing so.

Thus, we’ve got a couple of centuries of laws just piled on top of each other. (Ever try to rationalize Washington gun laws?)

The bottom line is, people just give up even trying to be “law abiding” and do whatever they want, secure in the knowledge they’re gonna be arrested for — something — if they live long enough, so why bother?

DOUG SPITTLER

Kalama