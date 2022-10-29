To the editor — I support Jim Curtice for Yakima County coroner. He has shown that he has the background and experience for the job with 20 years' experience as a trained paramedic.
He is the only coroner that has the designation of American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigator. At a recent forum, I asked Mr. Slight why he didn’t have this and he replied it was only letters.
Jim has put in so many hours of continuing education which Mr. Slight says he does not need.
Mr. Slight says that he has done this for 13 years. Why has he never run before? Because he is not qualified. I worked at the county and had to deal with the coroner’s office. I dealt with Maury and Jack and Jim. Never once did I have reason to speak to Mr. Slight.
Jim Curtice always did his job.
Jim stays current and up-to-date on all issues, especially the major issue of fentanyl. He regularly meets with the public and with public officials regarding how to improve his job. The majority of funeral directors in Yakima County work well with him.
Jim Curtice has been a tremendous asset to Yakima County and should be re-elected.
STORMY MILLER-AUSINK
Yakima