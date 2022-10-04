To the editor — Recently the Yakima Training Center hosted their annual golf tournament to raise funds for the Army’s Morale, Wellness & Recreation program called The Commander’s Cup.
It is undoubtedly one of the best tournaments in our Valley and is structured such that each team of three is assigned an active-duty soldier as their fourth player. This year my team had the distinct honor of being teamed up with the recently appointed commander at YTC, Lt. Col. Tim Horn.
Describing Lt. Col. Horn as an impressive young lieutenant colonel would be a vast understatement. As we began our round it quickly became clear why he was placed in command of the YTC. He possesses a unique aura of confidence and leadership that is impossible not to immediately recognize and gravitate toward.
At the conclusion of our round, my playing partners and I agreed that if Lt. Col. Horn represents the current and future leadership of our military, we should all rest easy with the reassuring knowledge that we continue to be protected by the bravest and most competent soldiers on Earth who are led by officers like Lt. Col. Tim Horn.
MICHAEL MOORE
Yakima