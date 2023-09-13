To the editor — We need a new sign at the edge of town:
“Welcome to Yakima — La Ville des Perroquets.” “The City of Parrots.”
Our most vocal citizens watch Fox News or our Sinclair station, then parrot it back in letters to the editor.
“Seal our borders! Stop drugs there so Americans won’t die.”
A local parrot sings the refrain.
Really? Everybody will go back to sane living then and there would be no addiction or drug overdoses?
Fact: the DEA seized a record amount of fentanyl last year. “Enough to kill every American,” in their words. (https://shorturl.at/CHIR9)
Fact: Most illegal fentanyl is manufactured in China.
Fact: We share no border with China.
Fact: Meth, the scourge before this one, was manufactured by guys like Walter White in a Winnebago outside Naches or Mabton.
Fact: Opium was smoked in tunnels beneath Yakima's streets more than a century ago. We’ve seen pot, heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, and more declared scourges here.
So seal the borders. America’s drug problems will continue until we deal with the root causes. Drugs were here under Reagan, Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden.
And the worst dope to ever sweep Yakima County may return: Trump.
The City of Parrots.
RHEA CARSON
Yakima