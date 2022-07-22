To the editor — Billie Maggard is the only right choice for Yakima County clerk.

I have personally known Billie for well over 25 years. As a business owner and friend, I know Billie will go above and beyond for the taxpayers to see to it that the Clerk's Office runs the way it should. Her work ethic is undeniable. She is extremely knowledgeable in the legal field. She has never backed down from anything and has always put her clients' needs above anything.

As a business owner, Billie would volunteer at my shop during busy times and without question she would jump in and help my customers without me ever asking. Her professionalism speaks volumes.

Please join me and vote BILLIE MAGGARD as our next county clerk. You won't regret it.

LINDA DEBORD

Cowiche