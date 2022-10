A view from the Sandia Mountains of a ski lift on Dec. 27, 2017. The Sandia Peak Tramway is one way to get to the top of the mountains, and it is the second longest passenger tramway in the world, and it is located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Sandia Mountains are named after the Spanish word for "watermelon.” (MCKENZIE JAMIESON/West Valley High School)