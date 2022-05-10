Guns at the park should make you feel safer

To the editor — On the contrary, Mary! You were probably more safe, not less safe, for the Selah park pistol-packin’ papa.

But like you, I’m assuming a couple of things: he’s comfortable with, and knows how to use and when to use, his pistol; he stores it safely in his own home; and he knows if he draws it and points at someone it’s only because he or someone he cares very much about is in a life-threatening situation; and because of that, he’s not afraid to pull the trigger.

Due to my employment background and my responsibilities as the safety officer, I have a concealed carry permit. I don’t intend to let it lapse! Training taught me to shoot and roll and come up shootin’, and whether you know it or not I could have a pistol in my pocket at the park with my own granddaughter today!

A. RICE

Yakima