To the editor — Re: Fisher Park Golf Course.
What a great idea, Yakima City Council! Close Fisher Golf. A good way to discourage all those interlopers from the Puget Sound area, California and other undesirables from visiting, or much worse, moving here.
Remove the last few amenities of our community to attract them, like Fisher Park. Maybe your staff can come up with some more ways to discourage visitors and new residents. Let’s fence off a few more tree-lined city streets, charge more for parking, fire some cops and firefighters. We don’t want anything to make it look like this is a good place to live or visit.
JOHN STRONG
Yakima