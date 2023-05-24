To the editor — I would like to say a big THANK YOU to the stores in Yakima that still advertise their grocery sale ads in the Yakima Herald-Republic. One of the reasons I buy the newspaper is to review the ads, write my notes on the sale ads, plan my shopping route to save on gas/time and I take them with me. This helps me stay organized and within a tight budget.
To the stores that don't, I want to educate you. That ad is what brought me to your store. No, I am not going to put your app on my phone so you can constantly pelt me with emails or messages. No, I don't want your digital coupons either. No, I won't waste precious time parking in a huge lot and walk a few miles in your store unless I know there are enough items that I need on sale to make it worth my while.
Stopping your ad in the paper has informed me that you do not want my business. So ... this 50-something says GOODBYE to you.
BRENDA BLAKK
Yakima