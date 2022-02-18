To the editor -- As Homer’s "The Odyssey" says, “Humans are always blaming the gods for their suffering, but they experience pain beyond their fate because of their own recklessness.” We blame the gods, the weather, someone else.
Choosing wisely is a process that begins with a respect for ourselves and the acknowledgment that we are all interconnected.
Yakima County ranks near the top for the worst management of COVID in Washington state. Risking COVID for themselves and others has been the choice for many. We haven’t learned much since Homer’s time.
Poverty, pandemic, famine, climate change, pollution, terrorism, warfare is business as usual.
We need to shift to a sustainable scenario. We start with ourselves. We change ourselves as a way to change the world. We evolve our consciousness to understand that everything is connected in the web of life. This pandemic is an explicit reminder to care for ourselves and each other responsibly.
SHARON COX
Selah