To the editor — Debate where individual rights end and community responsibilities begin should always be front and center.
Faith keeps us free. All of America’s religions believe in a faith that values love, forgiveness, helping those less fortunate, preserving creation and treating others as we would treat ourselves.
In America we like to think our religious freedoms set us above. However, instead of pulling us together, religion many times pushes us away from each other. The pope is correct saying that often religious leaders and members place ideology above faith. For example, when there are disagreements about climate change, sexual orientation, gun violence, racism, women’s health, immigration — too often the religious create fear and distrust.
During his 40 days in the wilderness Jesus rejected the temptations of power to draw us closer to our faith. Abraham Lincoln wrote, “The most reliable indication of purpose is derived through popular elections.”
It’s faith’s values combined with the give and take of debates during elections that unites and keeps us free; not the rigid ideologies religious leaders and politicians often exploit dividing us.
DON HINMAN
Yakima