To the editor — Just listened to the press briefing by the Allen, Texas, good ol' boys in charge after the mass shooting at their mall, with nine dead and more in critical condition.
Full of praises of themselves for more people not being shot, praises for their good community, praises for their state leaders, etc. Not one word about what they intend to do to PREVENT FUTURE MASS KILLINGS WITH AK47s.
I listened and waited, but zip said about stopping killers, only prayers, prayers, prayers. It's time to pray all right — for common-sense gun laws and the NRA to be smoked out of business. Any Republicans who vote for congressmen or women who are taking money from the NRA, thus prostituting themselves to the NRA, are guilty of murder, thrice removed, in my opinion.
Weapons of war easily obtainable in red states lead to murders in blue states that have sensible gun laws. The federal government must have the balls to enact strict gun laws for every state or there won't be enough living people left to complain about queer-themed books, Disney, trans people, drag queens or starving immigrants.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima