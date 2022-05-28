To the editor — What will it take?

Are we at the crucible of change; where the pendulum has profoundly swung back in our faces calling for REVERSING the DIRECTION of this violent society.

In light of the current rampage of school and other killings, an immediate CONGRESSIONAL DISCUSSION for change is urgently needed between mental health leaders (if you can find any), elected and administrative politicians, national media programmers, church, spiritual, social and national leaders, law enforcement and the NRA. We need to identify the cause-influence and arrive at an eventual plausible solution to what "mental-health missing piece" is driving this phenomenon and finding the course-correction. A totally implausible, impossible idea. Yes!

But ... on the other hand, for all the above to sit on their (our) hands and do nothing but watch the heartbreak is more unrealistic — and inhumane at the bottom of all decency we have left.

It's just not right in the heads of all of us in this country to permit this EVIL to persist.

ROBERT CUMMINGS

Yakima